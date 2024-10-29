Daryl Powell pays tribute to Liam Kay after Wakefield Trinity agree to release him from final year of his contract

Head coach Daryl Powell has paid tribute to the part played by Liam Kay in Wakefield Trinity’s success in 2024.

Kay is leaving the club after Trinity agreed to his request to be released from the final year of his contract.

A stalwart of the team over the past few seasons, Kay made 92 appearances with Wakefield and played in just about every position as a true utility player willing to step into any role.

The 32-year old leaves the club having been part of the 2024 side that claimed the treble and helped Trinity back into Super League.

Liam Kay in action for Wakefield Trinity. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

”Liam has been a big part of our team this season,” said head coach Powell.

"His ability to play different positions has been invaluable when we have had injuries in key positions.

"He leaves us having helped us get back into Super League. I wish him well for the next stage of his career and thank him for his contribution to this special season.”

On his departure, Kay said: “I would just like to thank the club, the fans and all involved in the past four, five years, it’s been a ride.

"I think now is the perfect time for me to look at the next chapter in my life and see what’s beyond the horizon.

"My love for the club will always be there and I wish it nothing but success.”

Wakefield recruitment manager Ste Mills added: “We just want to thank Liam for his time at the club, he gave everything this year to help the club achieve our aim of getting back into Super League.

"He leaves with our best wishes and we wish him & his family all the best with their future.”