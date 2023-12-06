Daryl Powell pleased with Wakefield Trinity players' work ethic in pre-season

Head coach Daryl Powell is happy with the way pre-season is progressing as he and his new coaching staff get stuck into their first work at ​Wakefield Trinity.

Powell is overseeing his first pre-season with the club after taking over from Mark Applegarth and has spoken about how pleased he is the way things are going so far.

He said: “It’s going really well and I’ve been really impressed with the boys and their attitude and work ethic.

"Everything about the first two weeks has been class. Obviously we’ve got a lot of work to do, but the start of pre-season’s been quality.

Daryl Powell is happy with the way things are going at the start of pre-season with Wakefield Trinity. Photo by Wakefield Trinity

"It’s always tough for players pre-season. There’s three sessions a day so we’re making good use of the wrestle room at the ground, obviously the gym and then we’re working really hard on the field.

"The boys are getting through a hell of a lot of work, but I think they’re enjoying it, there’s a fair bit of fun in there as well, which you need when it’s tough.”

Powell has two new coaches in Michael Shenton and Danny Kirmond working with him with both stepping up to their first assistant roles and shaping up well.

He explained: "I’d say I’ve been really impressed with both of them.

"Shenny’s a little bit further down the track in terms of his coaching journey and I’ve been really impressed with him as I thought I would be.

"Kirmo’s come in and obviously he’s a Wakefield legend and it’s great to have them both on board – two young coaches who are going to be outstanding coaches for many years to come.”

Trinity owner Matt Ellis, meanwhile, has thanked fans for their support in buying season tickets in big numbers.

With close to 5,000 being bought Wakefield are going to have a big backing in 2024 and Ellis is delighted with the response of the supporters.

He said: “I think we have proved to the Rugby League world that we are still a major club with a great tradition, some would say a sleeping giant, and after the response I can totally agree with that sentiment.

"The potential to keep growing is huge and exciting.