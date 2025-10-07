Celebration scenes have become common at Wakefield Trinity in the last two seasons and they want more in 2026. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

​After looking back on the 2025 season with pride Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell has set out plans on how he wants the team to kick on again.

​Powell has been pleased with the way the players have been able to challenge the top Super League teams in their first season under him at this level and after finishing sixth he believes Wakefield can now go on to be a top four team.

Over the course of the season Trinity have beaten all of the other teams in the top six – bar St Helens – and their dismantling of League Leaders Shield winners Hull KR in round 26 will live long in the memory.

“We’re a young and inexperienced team and we will learn a lot of lessons,” said Powell.

"We want to be a top four team and we were sixth this year when we lost a lot of tight games that would have seen us a little bit higher up the table.

"So we would have probably been top four if we would have won four or five of them.

"The reality is we didn’t and if you look at our stats over the season there’s some clear things we need to look at in pre-season and get better at.

"There’s some different players coming in, which have their own qualities. You hope you’ve got your recruitment right, which takes us up a few notches.

“And we’ve got a decent percentage that we need to improve across the board that we are discussing as a coaching staff to make sure that gets implemented in pre-season.

"Some of it’s personnel, some of it’s things we do as coaches and some of it’s player improvement and experiences like we had (at Leigh).

"If we get that right then we become a more formidable team next year.”

Trinity are sticking largely to the squad that has done well for them in 2025, but will be making more additions, likely to be confirmed ahead of the return to training next month.

Two quality players confirmed to be coming to Wakefield are Jazz Tevaga, who has been selected for the Toa Samoa side for the 2025 Pacific Championships, and Tyson Smoothy, who was in the Brisbane Broncos 17-man team that won the NRL Grand Final last weekend.

Former Wakefield head coach John Kear, meanwhile, has been selected as the Rugby League Writers and Broadcasters Association Merit Award winner for 2025.