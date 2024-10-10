Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell says his side “need to be at our best” in order to beat in-form York Knights and progress into the Championship Grand Final.

Trin welcome the Knights to the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Sunday, October 13 (kick off 3pm) in the play-off semi-finals.

York, led by former Wakefield head coach Mark Applegarth, beat Widnes 27-10 in their play-off elimination contest last weekend after an impressive end to the campaign.

Applegarth took over with the Knights second bottom in the table after only three wins from their first ten games. In the 16 league games that followed, York won 12 to remarkably secure a fourth-placed finish.

“It’s a massive job what’s been done there by Mark,” acknowledged Powell. “They’ve been one of the form teams alongside ourselves and Toulouse at the end of the season.

“We played them a couple of weeks back and that was a tough game. I am expecting more of the same. They are pretty much full strength from what I can see.

“They have got players in key positions playing well. They are functioning really well and the pack has been really physical - we found that when we played them last time. It was a real battle and we felt like we learnt a lot from that game.”

He added: “We recognise the challenge it is going to be. Mark has been a huge part of that. He has really stabilised them and got them playing with plenty of confidence and belief. We know that we need to play well.

“I don’t think they will have any fear going into the game. They are a good team. The boys knew after that game that they had been in a game. They have got some players that need nullifying. I think Ata Hingano is playing exceptional rugby league at the moment. They have got Liam Harris back at half-back and Jordan Thompson been nominated for player of the year in the Champ and he is exceptional.

“I coached him years ago at Castleford so I know all about him, he’s a quality player. They are littered with quality and have a few players who have played in the NRL.”

Trin have an abundance of quality themselves all over the pitch which led them to the League Leaders’ Shield with only one defeat to their name in the regular campaign.

And their talisman Max Jowitt is tantalisingly close to breaking the world record for the most points ever scored in a single rugby league season. He currently sits on 484 points, fourth in the all-time record books, with Lewis Jones’ 496 from the 1956-57 season leading the way.

Powell said: “He has had a phenomenal season wherever he has played. He has played a fair bit at half-back and in his preferred position at full-back but he’s been outstanding wherever he has played.

“We have asked him to do something different things this year and he has handled it really well. He has had a great season.”

On trying to make it to the Grand Final, where Wakefield would host either Toulouse or Bradford Bulls the following week should they win on Sunday, Powell said:

“We all want to cap it off. In order to that, everybody has got to play well. We’ve had an outstanding season to date. But it’s knock out, you have to play well on the day.

“It’s two games, hopefully, for us but we are not taking anything for granted. We know it is going to be tough. We have just got to play well.

“It is perfect that we played them a few weeks back and we recognise exactly what is in front of us.

“We are expecting a top quality game but we need to be at our best to come out on the other side and get to a grand Final.”