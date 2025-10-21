Disappointment for Jewitt as Malta lose Euro opener

Castleford Tigers’ Harrison Jewitt was in international action on Saturday when his Malta side suffered defeat in their European Championships Euro B opener.

The Maltese side took on the Netherlands in the clash at Maras Rugby Ground and it was the visitors who claimed an impressive win to open their Euro B campaign.

It was the first competitive tournament for both nations since 2021’s Euro D competition in Turkey, which Netherlands went on to win and Malta finished fourth.

The latest instalment was a close contest for the opening half hour but after Hidde Van Der Berg crossed for the Oranje’s third try and fellow centre Joran Schoenmaker went over right on half-time, the visitors dominated.

Netherlands head coach, Dave Hunter said: “It was a good game, the first half was very even. Our domestic players made a difference to the game, especially our bench who provided a lot of impact.

"We had a massive improvement from last week’s warm up against Ukraine, the players responded well to that and our edges defended much better. We’ll be planning to take that into the Serbia game next weekend.”

In scorching early afternoon heat, Mavi Gevers’ strong run gave Netherlands the lead, Schoenmaker’s first of his try double coming after Malta had kicked out on the full from the restart.

Kaine Dimech got the home side off the mark with try between the posts, Kyle Gauci adding the goal, but that was as close as they got, the visitors leading 20-6 at the break.

Malta lost Xavier Mamo to concussion early in the second half and busy Netherlands scrum half Damon Koolstra, who finished with 12 points, went over on the hour.

Kwinten Roeleveld and winger Hamish Wragg completed the scoring as the visitors posted seven tries in a comprehensive performance.

“It’s a disappointing result. We went away from our game plan and aimed to play expansive rugby without earning the right to do so,” said Malta skipper Karl Cassar.

“We made it difficult for ourselves and will have to be better when we travel to Serbia in a fortnight’s time.”