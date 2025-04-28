'Disciplined' performance pleases Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire as Giants are cut down

Rowan Milnes grounds the ball for a try for Castleford Tigers at Huddersfield. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Danny McGuire was pleased with the discipline shown by his Castleford Tigers players as they came up with only their second win of 2025.

A 30-12 victory against winless Huddersfield Giants took the Tigers four points clear of the bottom and was a relief to all at the club as well as pleasing for the head coach.

Two tries by Innes Senior plus one each from Josh Simm, Alex Mellor and Rowan Milnes, who also kicked five goals sealed victory in what was more of an 80-minute performance from the Tigers, who were 18-6 up at half-time.

“I’m really pleased,” said Cas boss McGuire. “I thought it was a disciplined performance. We did some really good things.

"I thought our half-backs were good. Rowan (Milnes) and DJ (Daejarn Asi) controlled the game really well.

“We made some smart decisions at the end of sets, probably something we’ve probably lacked at times this year. We had a good attitude to the tough stuff.

“It wasn’t perfect, there’s some bits that we can work on, but I think overall really pleasing and the lads have got the rewards for a really good week and probably a really good few weeks to be honest.”

McGuire was pleased with new signing Tom Amone on his debut and the pack in general.

He added: “I think his (Amone’s) influence is probably bigger than he realises and he has lifted a fair few other boys around him.

“To get off a plane a week ago and then go out and play a good 50-minute stint there in three spells, it bodes well for us going forward.

"I thought all that the middles were strong, I thought Singo (Brad Singleton) was really good when he came on and his experience and the way he goes about things was good for us.”

Cas were boosted by opening the scoring after just two minutes when Sam Wood collected Milnes’ high kick and sent winger Senior over against his former club.

Huddersfield hit back as Adam Swift's break was backed up by Jacob Gagai who raced clear from half way. George Flanagan’s conversion gave them the lead, but it was not to last too long with Simm finishing well in the corner for the Tigers.

Milnes’ high kick then brought about another try when Mellor gathered to brush aside Gagai to score.

Cas went down to 12 men for 10 minutes with Joe Westerman sin-binned for a high tackle. But while down a man they increased their lead with a Milnes penalty and were 12 points ahead at the break.

When restored to their full number in the second half the Tigers came up with their fourth try as Asi’s pass over the top sent Senior over.

The lead was further increased on the hour when good work by Tex Hoy led to Milnes marking his 100th career appearance with a try.

Oliver Wilson scored a consolation try for the Giants, but they were well beaten.