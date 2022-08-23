Eastmoor Dragons and Normanton Knights miss out after letting leads slip

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dragons went into their game against second from bottom Hensingham three points behind them with hopes of overhauling them in the Division Three table – but suffered a narrow 26-22 defeat.

A try on 72 minutes by Jesse Joe Nandye-Parker, with the Papua New Guinea international adding his third goal, helped Hensingham to their victory.

The Hens, who had prevailed 26-16 in Cumbria, had posted previous tries by Danny McGarry, John Carrick, Callum Morgan and Nandye-Parker.

Danny Johnson scored a try and kicked three goals for Eastmoor Dragons.

Eastmoor had led through touchdowns for Tom Wrigglesworth, Ryan Thurston and Anton Porter, with Danny Johnson offering a try and three goals.

After beating Derwsbury Moor Maroons 34-22 earlier in the season Normanton Knights were unable to do the double as they went down 44-16 in Division Two.

The Knights looked on course for another victory when they led 22-18 as the game went into the final quarter, but missed out through a couple of late tries by Aiden Ineson, with Joshua Scrutton also crossing and Ineson landing the last two of his five goals.

Tobias Richardson, James Samme and Jack Clarkson had opened the Maroons’ account, while the Knights led through a Jack Millward brace, tries by Brad Moules and Jacob Crossland, and three Charlie Barker goals.