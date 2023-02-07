Eastmoor Dragons denied by late tries in competitive pre-season game with Oulton Raiders

The Raiders edged the game 24-20 in the closing six minutes, but the Eastmoor side got plenty out of the match.

After a slow start by both teams, Oulton got the scoreboard rolling with two well taken tries to take an 8-0 advantage on 25 minutes.

The Dragons then got their act together as Tom Wrigglesworth’s 35-yard break was continued by Reece Nicholson who handed on to Ashley Allman to cross unopposed under the posts, Danny Johnson converted.

Jordan Walker was man of the match for Eastmoor Dragons against Oulton Raiders.

The hosts got their noses in front just before half-time as Jamie Creed scored a classy individual try to race in from 40 yards out to make it 10-8.

The Moor were over again five minutes into the second half as Jayk Javens went in at the corner following some good handling by the backs.

They were caught napping, however, when Oulton capitalised on some soft penalties to get good field position and score a converted try that levelled the game up at 14-14.

Mark Matthews sent Declan McVittie over in the corner for the Dragons on 63 minutes with Johnson converting to make it 20-14.

But injuries took their toll on the Moor, with several of their senior players sidelined through injury sitting in the dugout, Oulton finally took control, levelling matters on 74 minutes then grabbing a winning try two minutes from time.

Man of the match awards went to Harry Kendal for Oulton and Jordan Walker for Eastmoor, with the dragons’ players’ player going to youngster Tom Oxley.