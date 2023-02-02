Eastmoor Dragons set to begin celebrations of 150th anniversary year with reunion event

​The Eastmoor club is 150 years old this month, having played their first match in February, 1873, and is planning events throughout the year to celebrate the achievement.

The first of them will be an old players reunion at the clubhouse, on Woodhouse Road, on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All former players are invited to attend along with anyone and everyone who has been associated with the club in its illustrious history, no matter if they have played one game of over 100.

Eastmoor Dragons' special badge for 2023.

Organisers are hoping see former coaches, supporters and members who have played a part in the club’s proud history also there.

The reunion starts at 2pm, with the bar opening beforehand, and will be followed by a race night run by the current National Conference League team, also at the clubhouse, and starting at 7pm.

Organisers are hoping to pack the clubhouse out in celebration and there will also be a game in the afternoon with current Eastmoor Dragons players taking on an Oulton team who have agreed to come along to be part of the celebrations. Kick-off is 2pm.

Eastmoor have claims to being the oldest amateur rugby club as they date back to February 6, 1873 when they played their first-ever match, against Wakefield Trinity.