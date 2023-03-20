Eastmoor Dragons lose out in muddy National Conference League slog in Cumbria

And two minutes into the NCL Division Three game the Dragons were 6-0 behind having had little chance of a pre-game warm-up on a pitch that resembled a bog.

However, they did hit back as hooker Jacob Lord hoodwinked the defence to crash over for a try converted by Danny Johnson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Moor then took the lead when an acute Johnson pass gave winger Shaun Upson room to squeeze over in the corner. With Johnson goaling from the touchline it was 12-6.

Danny Johnson was in the thick of the action for Eastmoor Dragons on their trip to Hensingham.

Both sides were struggling in the muddy conditions, but the Cumbrians were able to score as some long passes culminated in their left winger crossing out wide to make it 12-10 at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the slope in their favour in the second half Hensingham registered two swift tries on 46 and 51 minutes to take a six-point lead.

But back came Eastmoor as Johnson wrongfooted the home defence to score a fine individual try, which he again converted to level the scores.

They then lost man of the match Jordan Walker to the sin-bin along with a home player and the outcome benefitted the Cumbrians more as they came up with two more tries to make the final score 26-18.

Debutant Jack Ledger took the Dragons players’ player award, with big efforts from Johnson, Robert Hartley and James Hopkinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad