Eastmoor Dragons made to battle by Walton and Crofton Sports despite fast start

Eastmoor Dragons player Jordan Walker is bloodied during the match with Walton and Crofton Sports. Picture: MKS Photography

Declan McVittie, Samba Camara and Jayk Javins all crossed the line and it looked like a walk in the park for the Dragons’ winter side.

However, none of the tries were converted and Sports hit back with a try through Jordan Sayles to show that they could be a force as well.

This score was quickly followed by Taylor Martin crossing the whitewash and at 12-8 Eastmoor knew they were in a game.

The young Dragons side were rattled and it was not long before they found themselves behind as Sayles went over for his second try with Joshua Harrison converting to make it 14-12 to Walton at the interval.

A few words by Eastmoor’s coaching staff at half-time settled their nerves and they regained the lead when Camara shot over for his second try with Javins converting.

Javins himself was on the scoresheet next with a peach of a try for his second, beating three defenders to go in unopposed to score under the posts. He then added the extras to make it 24-14 to the Moor.

Nathan McVittie added a further try for the Dragons, scooting 60 metres and leaving several defenders in his wake. Another conversion by Javins and it was all over scoring wise at 30-14.

On 66 minutes tempers frayed, resulting in Eastmoor’s Jordan Walker and Walton’s Martin Taylor receiving their marching orders for an early bath in what had been otherwise a sporting game.

Young hooker Clay Harnetty, who was involved throughout, took the Eastmoor man of the match with Adam Morley taking Walton’s.

Jack Raby was a thorn in Walton’s side throughout with some pulsating runs from defence and took the Dragons players’ player of the match award.

Eastmoor are away to Stainland Stags this Saturday (kick-off 2.30pm).

Eastmoor Dragons U15s were in fine form against Gateshead, particularly Tom Oxley, whose speedy foot work earned him some brilliant tries.

Head coach Jason Pedelty said his side have worked on their defence in training through the week and it has paid off with the team’s effort.

Exceptional defence from the start came from Ben Flaxman and Harkan Aydin while Cami Salih and Tom Oxley worked well together in attack for Salih’s well worked try.

Strong drives came from Darcy Wilby and Mitch Riley and Charlie Hunter was in fine form in front of the sticks with the boot in a game that ended 34-16.

Dragons U15s: 1 Cameron Salih, 3 Billy Denton, 4 Euan Gaskin, 5 Archie Bailey-Jones, 6 Tom Oxley, 7 Charlie Hunter, 9 Josh Vine, 11 Kai Smith, 12 Ben Flaxman, 13 Hakan Aydin, 17 Leelan Sykes, 18 Darcy Wilby, 19 Charlie Marsh, 21 Dylan Burnside, 22 James Sharpe, 23 Mitch Riley, 24 Joel Webster.

Eastmoor Dragons have welcomed back Jamie Creed, who has returned to the club as U18s coach for next season.

The club is also looking for a coach to partner Jamie in the 2022 season and anyone interested can get in touch.

The Dragons are recruiting for the winter and into the new summer season, players are always welcome old and new. Training is on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 6.45pm.

Eastmoor are looking to boost their junior section with players for next season, including the reforming of their Tots (three to six-year-olds).

They have all age groups for the up and coming new year, including U8s, U9s, U10s, U11s, U12s, U13s, U14s, U15s,U16s and U18s. And the new girls section of U12s to U16s is looking to add to numbers.