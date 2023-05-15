Eastmoor Dragons make it four wins in a row with strong display against top three Beverley

But having won their three previous matches the Dragons went into the game with high expectations and they produced a fine display to win 24-14 against opponents with the tightest defence in the league.

Eastmoor opened Beverley’s defence as early as the fourth minute when a well executed crossfield kick by Danny Johnson was well taken by Jayk Javens to score wide out. Johnson converted to give a 6-0 lead.

Beverley recovered from their early jitters to register their first points as quick handling saw Joe Rose score an unconverted try.

Danny Johnson looks to land one of his four conversions for Eastmoor Dragons against Beverley. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Eastmoor were on the back foot and conceded a further try on 34 minutes when a missed tackle allowed Alec Hardy to stroll in under the posts to give an interval 8-6 score in Beverley’s favour.

In the second half Beverley shot themselves in the foot and were reduced to 12 men on 43 minutes when Sam Roe was sin-binned for dissent. The Dragons immediately struck as Robbie Powell burrowed his way over to score three minutes later. Another Johnson conversion and the Moor were back in front at 12-8.

Both teams were giving their all, but Beverley really did hit the destruct button when Bobby Howdell was given his marching orders for dissent on 55 minutes.

With the extra players the Dragons now pushed for supremacy and an astute pass by Robbie Powell put second rower Callum Roberts in, with Johnson again goaling.

Eastmoor’s other second rower, Luke Peel, then crashed over from close range on 68 minutes with Johnson tagging on his fourth conversion to make it 24-8.

The last 12 minutes was frantic as Beverley finally got their act together with John Norman crossing for a fine try on 74 minutes, converted by Josh Poskitt.

But the Dragons were matching them all the way and held on for a fantastic fourth victory in a row. NCL man of the match was prop Reece Nicholson while Eastmoor players’ man of the match award was shared jointly by Billy Finnerty and Callum Roberts.