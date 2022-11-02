After winning their first four games in Division Three the Dragons let a half-time lead slip to go down 16-10.

It was not a classic of a game played on a heavy pitch, but saw Eastmoor initially take some control before Walton stormed back after the break to take their record to two wins from their first three matches.

The first half saw the Dragons gain the ascendancy as they used the slope to their advantage to build up a 10-0 lead.

Eastmoor Dragons were beaten for the first time this season in the Pennine League.

Hooker Clay Harnetty hoodwinked the home side to dive over from close range for the opening try on 17 minutes and repeated the trick 11 minutes later with Jayk Javens adding the extras.

It remained 10-0 until half-time with neither side gaining the upper hand forthe rest of the opening half.

Lack of cohesion and poor possession by both sides led to a stop-start game and this vein continued throughout the second half.

However, with the slope in their favour Walton’s big forwards laid the platform for a big comeback and they were on the scoresheet in the 42nd, 51st and 69th minutes with tries and two conversions to turn round the game and give them a 16-10 lead.

The Dragons were unable to respond and their unbeaten run was over.