Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers PDRL players help England to World Cup glory

At the end of a gruelling week when the players were asked to play in four matches, it was the England team who emerged triumphant, 42-10, in a final against New Zealand at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The victorious England squad included Wakefield Trinity players Darren Dean, Ben Nicholson, Callum Parkinson, John Clements and Adam Fleming plus Castleford Tigers’ Nick Kennedy and Mark Gummerson.

After beating Australia, Wales and New Zealand in their group games England were big favourites for the final and did not disappoint, although they were pushed in the first half by an improved Kiwis team, only leading 16-4.

England players celebrate after winning the first PDRL World Cup at Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Nick Leigh set England on the way with the opening try on eight minutes before Sam Zeller and Scott Gobin scored further tries, converted by Zellar.

The Kiwis ended the half strongly as they scored a try and only a great try saving tackle by Parkinson prevented them charging over for another.

But England regained control with two tries in four minutes early in the second half, Zeller scoring a superb solo effort from deep in his own half and Tommy Pouncey scoring from close range. Dean and Zeller kicked conversions to take the score out to 28-4.

Again New Zealand hit back to score their second try, but it was all England in the closing stages with Fleming and Kennedy producing smart finishes then Gobin going on another charge to complete the try scoring.

Trinity’s Parkinson took the honour of being chosen as the World Cup final man of the match.

After the memorable game and memorable week, Castleford’s Kennedy told castigers.com: “It’s absolute magic. We’ve waited years for this to come, years for this moment.

"With covid we thought it might not come, but we’ve grafted as a team and worked for each other and that is what it’s all about.

"We’ve set a standard as the first team to win the PDRL World Cup, England. That’s our names on that trophy forever.”

Gummerson did not play in the final, but played his part in the tournament, featuring in two of the three group games that got England to the final.

He said: “It’s unreal. I never expected to be living this day and being a part of it. It’s stuff dreams are made of.

"I wasn’t expecting it at all. It’s been great to have been a part of. Not just the games, but just being around all the team having the banter with them.

"It’s been everything for me. It’s something I never thought I’d live.”

PDRL is an adapted version of rugby league for players with a physical disability.