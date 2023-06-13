Eastmoor Dragons youngsters win top of table clash ahead of club's celebration day

Big shifts from forwards Riley Sharrett and Sebastian Stringer made good ground for half-backs James Humphries and Jack Johnson ro move the ball around the field well.

Good play from opposition man of the match choice Tyler Matthews, when he spotted a gap and put the supporting Charlie Jones over, led to the Dragons opening the scoring.

Humphries danced over for a try in the first half and added the conversion.

Eastmoor Dragons U12s celebrate their thrilling victory. Picture: MKS Photography

In the second half the sun continued to burn down, making it hard for both teams, but a never say die attitude from Hunslet saw them come back into the game to scored two tries and level it up at 10-10 with six minutes remaining.

But outstanding work from young winger Harry Judd and second row Tom Wild saw the Dragons regain possession and with only two minutes left on the clock they played out from deep with good carries from Junior Auty and Pavol Buka and great support by full-back Ruben Craven.

More good work followed from new boy Luca Drindley on his debut then quick hands from Matthews and Johnson found Humphries and with a show and go he dropped down under the posts for the match clinching try. He also added the conversion to give the Dragons a 16-10 win.

Noah Nightingale and Jace Pitchford impressed for Eastmoor with Harry Judd and Tom Wild taking their player of the match.

Eastmoor are at home this Saturday as they entertain Hull Wyke as part of the club’s day of celebrations for their 150th year as a rugby league club.

• Eastmoor Dragons’ senior side were without a game in the Impact Performance National Conference League last weekend, but are due to be back in action this Saturday.

They welcome Cumbrian side Seaton Rangers on a full of rugby league, with three of their teams in action and all three sections – juniors, open age and masters fielding sides.

After the game there will be live music at the clubhouse from Sean Hurley, starting at the conclusion of the NCL fixture about 5pm, as the club celebrates its 150th year.