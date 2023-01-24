The 32-year-old led Salford Red Devils to the Super League semi-finals last season, missing just three games along the way, writes James O’Brien.

Taylor's form warranted a Super League deal, but as the weeks and months went by it became apparent that he would become a free agent at the end of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After holding talks with New Zealand Warriors, the back-rower opted to take up an offer from Featherstone who showed their ambitions in persuading the international to join their fight to get into Super League.

Featherstone Rovers' recent signing Elijah Taylor is all wrapped up in the pre-season game against Hull KR. Picture: Rob Hare

He explained: “To be honest, there were no other opportunities over here.

"We were patient and nothing came up. I was pretty surprised that no other clubs were keen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Featherstone came up when my visa was about to run out. I was actually thinking about going back home to the Warriors but that was my last choice because my family love it here and have found a home.

"Longy (Sean Long) gave me a call and told me about his vision with Leon Pryce as his assistant coach. It was a big challenge and I took it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield Trinity were heavily linked with a move for Taylor as he approached the end of his two-year contract with Salford and but for a change of coach at Belle Vue, there is every chance he would have been lining up for there in 2023.

"I was talking to Willie (Poching) and we were pretty close to getting a deal done," said Taylor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Then he got fired and that was the last time I heard from Wakefield."

Trinity's loss is Featherstone's gain at the start of a new era under St Helens legend Long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside former Wests Tigers teammate Joey Leilua, Taylor will spearhead the club's latest promotion quest.

While there is an understandable focus on the recent high-profile arrivals, Featherstone's core values remain intact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The standards are really high at Featherstone," said Taylor, who ranked in the top 10 for tackles in Super League last season.

"Training is really tough. Sean Long has brought in a Super League level of intensity. We're all grafters and all work hard for each other. If you've got a culture that just grafts all day, you're always going to be a chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The coaches are winners. They know what it looks like and what it smells like. They were both halves too so they understand the game inside out."

Advertisement Hide Ad

After representing New Zealand in two World Cups and finishing his international career with 11 caps, Taylor may find himself a target in the second tier.

The experienced forward is not flustered about potentially having a bounty on his head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All the boys are telling me there's going to be," he said.

"When I came to Super League it was kind of the same. I've been talking to BJ (Leilua) and he told me the game is physical but it's slow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully we can have a good season and go up to Super League next year. It just comes down to that last game but we've got a mountain to climb before we get there.

If everything goes to plan for Featherstone, Taylor will be preparing for a return to Super League this time next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Promotion would trigger an automatic option in Taylor's contract for another season at Post Office Road.

If Rovers miss out, the veteran is open-minded about his next move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The clause will go if we get promoted," he revealed.

"I'm 32 now and have had a pretty long career. If the opportunity came (to get back into Super League) I'd take it but we'll just see what happens.

Advertisement Hide Ad