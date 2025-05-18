Josh Griffin scores two tries for Wakefield Trinity against Warrington Wolves. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Wakefield Trinity put on a stunning show to thrash Warrington Wolves and break into Super League’s top six.

Inspired by Mason Lino who was a constant threat with the ball throughout, Wakefield found themselves 18-0 up inside 26 minutes before a mini Warrington fightback narrowed the deficit to just eight points at the break.

However, 22 unanswered points in the second half gave Daryl Powell’s men a thoroughly deserved 40-10 victory and moved them up to sixth, level on 12 points with St Helens.

Fresh from booking their spot in next month’s Challenge Cup final with Hull KR, maybe Warrington’s thoughts were still on the prospect of a second successive Wembley appearance.

Caius Faatili on his way to score one of his two tries against Warrington Wolves. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

That seemed to be the case as they struggled with the muscle of Caius Faatili who scored two tries in the opening nine minutes.

Faatili scored a memorable, try-of-the-season contender in the Magic Weekend win over Castleford Tigers.

And he continued from where he left off in the north east at Belle Vue by bulldozing his way over the line.

It was no more than what Trin deserved after a very positive start.

And it was soon 12-0 as Tom Johnstone reacted quickest to a Lino kick to offload to Josh Griffin who found Faatili in acres of space.

Wakey were going at more than a point per minute.

It was soon 18-0 when Griffin was sent over by Lino before the visitors finally got on the board with 19-year-old Arron Lindop touching down in the corner.

There was still time for Wrench to finish a great Wolves move to set some alarm bells off. But they were drowned out by Wakefield cheers just five minutes into the second half when Corey Hall stretched over from another Lino pass for his first Super League try of 2025.

Johnstone flew over in the corner after brilliant work from Liam Hood, that man Lino and Max Jowitt, who knocked over six of seven kicks.

Lino then broke through a weary Wire defence, resulting in Mathieu Cozza finding Griffin with an eye-catching offload, with the second rower going over for his double.

Unsurprisingly, Lino was involved in the game’s final try as his kick was dropped by Matthew Dufty, with Cozza passing to Oliver Pratt to round off a wonderful performance and result.

Wakefield: Rourke, Walmsley, Hall, Pratt, Johnstone, Jowitt, Lino, McMeeken, Hood, Faatili, Croft, Griffin, Pitts

Interchanges: Scott, Vagana, Cozza, Smith

Tries: Faatili (2), Griffin (2), Hall, Johnstone, Pratt

Conversions: Jowitt (6)

Warrington: Dufty, Thewlis, Tai, Wrench, Lindop, Ratchford, Sneyd, Yates, Powell, Vaughan, Holroyd, Russell, Currie

Interchanges: Philbin, Crowther, Harrison, Gardner

Tries: Lindop, Wrench

Conversions: Sneyd

Referee: Liam Rush