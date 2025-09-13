Error-strewn Castleford Tigers are ‘nowhere near’ in thrashing by in-form Wigan Warriors

Castleford Tigers' Elliot Wallis struggles against four Wigan Warriors defenders. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

Interim head coach Chris Chester was left frustrated again by another careless display that resulted in an all too predictable thrashing for Castleford Tigers at Wigan Warriors.

Yes Wigan clearly had more to play for as they booked their top two finish in the regular season and yes they were red hot in attack. But the Tigers made things all too easy for their opponents who ran in 11 tries with just one reply in a 62-6 hammering.

In an error-ridden display Cas invited pressure on their line and did not defend it with much passion with the game already over as a contest with the Warriors 34-0 up.

It was simply a procession of home tries as they could do as they pleased and showed they are fast becoming favourites to win the Super League Grand Final.

Castleford Tigers players cannot prevent Wigan Warriors' Harvie Hill from scoring a try. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

"I just get frustrated with these boys. From one week to the next I don’t know what’s going to turn up," said caretaker boss Chester.

"We had a really good performance last week against Wakefield and maybe we fell in love with ourselves a little bit.

"I think every time we’ve won a game we’ve conceded, I think on average over 40 points, which is just not acceptable and something that Ryan Carr identified, a glaringly obvious stat that we need to rectify for next year.

“I’m just disappointed with the response and disappointed with the result. Fair play to Wigan, they’re the best team in the competition and when they make a break, you know they’re going to score.

Castleford Tigers' Tex Hoy takes on Wigan Warriors' Bevan French. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

“We got a bit of a response in that second period, but yeah we were nowhere near."

Chester added: "I’ve said it many, many times – these games are treated as dress rehearsals for next year.

"There’s players leaving and there’s players that are under contract that are playing for their lives as well for next year. There wasn't a great deal to take out of that positive wise."

Abbas Miski, impressive youngster Jack Farrimond, Liam Marshall and the lightning quick Jai Field all crossed for two tries each for Wigan with Harvie Hill, Zach Eckersley and Ethan Havard also touching down and Farrimond kicking nine goals.

The Tigers’ only reply was probably the best try of the night at least with Muizz Mustapha showing great feet and speed for a forward on a charge for the line in which he beat several defenders.

Tex Hoy added the conversion, but not much else went right for the overworked Cas full-back and it summed up his team's performance when he attempted a short goal-line drop-out in the second half and only succeeded in kicking the ball back behind his own line.

Whatever could wrong did with the home team simply a class above. The only surprise was that the Tigers were not nilled. At least there is only one more game for the fans to endure.