Daryl Powell is keen to see what progress young outside back Jayden Myers can make after Wakefield Trinity paid an undisclosed fee to secure the signing of the exciting youngster from Bradford Bulls.

The 21-year old has agreed a three-year deal with the option of a fourth and will join Trinity’s first team squad in the next week.

Last season Myers impressed with the Bulls, scoring 12 tries in 27 games as he was nominated for the Betfred Championship Young Player of the Year before eventually losing out to Trinity’s Oliver Pratt.

Despite his young age, he has already played in more than 40 first team games and his new head coach Powell believes he will develop further now he is joining a full-time environment.

Wakefield Trinity's new signing Jayden Myers is seen as an exciting prospect after joining from Bradford Bulls. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

He said: “I’ve got to watch Jayden a few times this year with us playing against Bradford a few times and identified him pretty early on as someone we’d like to bring to the club.

"I feel he’ll be an incredible signing for the club and I’m pleased to get him on board.

"Athletically he’s going to be someone who will go on to be incredibly exciting.”

Trinity recruitment manager Ste Mills said: “As a club we are delighted to add Jayden Myers into our 2025 squad and beyond.

"He’s a very talented young player who we are looking forward to seeing flourish in a full-time environment.

"He will add competition into our back line and I am excited to see Jayden in Red, White and Blue in the near future.”

Myers cannot wait to get started with his new club.

After completing his move to Wakefield, he said: “I am delighted to be joining the full-time environment at Wakefield Trinity and I am eager to put my best foot forward and work hard and learn from the best.

"The move came around pretty quick and while I’m nervous I’m also very excited and ready to go.

"Originally I was in talks for 2026 and was interested to come into full-time. It’s a young team, but they are on the way up.

"Literally on the day I was ready to sign for 2026 Bradford had agreed to a deal where I come and sign for the 2025 season, basically just pushed my deal forward a year.”

Myers will wear the number 30 shirt for his new club in the season ahead.