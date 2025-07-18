'Exciting' signing adds to Wakefield Trinity's ambitious 2026 recruitment

New Wakefield Trinity signing Tray Lolesio in action for Redcliffe Dolphins. Picture: Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield Trinity’s impressive recruitment drive for next year has continued with a signing from down under they are confident will excite fans in the 2026 Super League season and beyond.

New Zealander Tray Lolesio will join Trinity from Queensland Cup side Redcliffe Dolphins on a two-year contract.

The prop forward is the club’s third overseas signing for 2026 following NRL forwards Jazz Tevaga and Tyson Smoothy, who will be arriving from from Manly Sea Eagles and Brisbane Broncos.

Trinity head coach Daryl Powell is confident the 22-year-old Lolesio will be a big hit in the Betfred Super League.

He said: “We have had great success in signing young middle-unit players from Australia and we feel Tray is going to have the same impact for us.

"He is a quality go-forward player with a great work ethic who will complement our pack superbly.

"I look forward to seeing Tray in the Wakefield colours next season.”

Recruitment manager Ste Mills added: “We are absolutely thrilled to bring Tray on board.

"He has been outstanding in the Q Cup, strong, skilful, and full of energy.

"We see real potential in him and we’re confident he’ll thrive here at Wakefield Trinity and excite our fans.”

Lolesio, 22, made his debut for the Redcliffe Dolphins last year and made 24 appearances, with 14 of those coming year.

He is eager now to give British rugby league a go and believes he is joinh Trinity at a great time.

He said: “I am proud to be joining Wakefield from 2026.

“I’m extremely grateful to the club for giving me the opportunity to come and ply my trade over in the UK.

"I can see the ambition of where the club is going and I can’t wait to be part of something great.”

The addition of Lolesio comes on top of new deals for backs Lachlan Walmsley and Josh Rourke as Trinity’s squad for next season is already taking shape.

But hooker Liam Hood, who has been in good form in the club’s return to Super League, is not tied up for 2026. Speculation that he could be joining Castleford Tigers has been played down, however, by Trinity’s local rivals.