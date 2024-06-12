'Exciting' talent Tex Hoy gives Castleford Tigers a boost by committing to the club for two years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Castleford Tigers believe they have a key ingredient for their attacking plans going forward after Australian full-back Tex Hoy agreed to stay at the club for a further two years.

The 24-year-old joined the Tigers from Hull FC in April and has been a big hit since coming straight into Craig Lingard’s team.

He initially signed a contract just to the end of the season, but has now put pen to paper on a new two-year deal that will keep him at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle until the end of 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tigers director of rugby operations Danny Wilson explained about how important it was to tie Hoy down beyond this year.

Tex Hoy has signed a new two-year deal with Castleford Tigers. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

He said: “We’re really happy to keep him. You can see in the first few games what Tex is capable of.

"He brings excitement to what we can do in attack.

"The coaches have been really happy with how he has settled in and I think he quickly became a fans’ favourite so we set about getting that deal done as quickly as we could.

"There is still a lot of growth in Tex. A lot of it is just making sure that is happy around the place and I think his committing to us shows that. What we're trying to build here is something he wants to be part of so pleased with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we have said all the time we want the same, to keep improving the squad and he did that when he came in. You’ve got to score points to win games. He brings that section to our attack and our shifts and attacking structures.”

Hoy came up with two assists on his Cas debut and has scored tries against Leigh and his former club, Hull FC.

He said: “It was a pretty quick decision. I’ve only been here five weeks and it’s been sorted pretty quickly.

"I’ve been happy. I think I needed the change and the style of footy I like to play Cas have let me do so I’m pretty happy with my start and hope I can build on that more.