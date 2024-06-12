'Exciting' talent Tex Hoy gives Castleford Tigers a boost by committing to the club for two years
The 24-year-old joined the Tigers from Hull FC in April and has been a big hit since coming straight into Craig Lingard’s team.
He initially signed a contract just to the end of the season, but has now put pen to paper on a new two-year deal that will keep him at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle until the end of 2026.
Tigers director of rugby operations Danny Wilson explained about how important it was to tie Hoy down beyond this year.
He said: “We’re really happy to keep him. You can see in the first few games what Tex is capable of.
"He brings excitement to what we can do in attack.
"The coaches have been really happy with how he has settled in and I think he quickly became a fans’ favourite so we set about getting that deal done as quickly as we could.
"There is still a lot of growth in Tex. A lot of it is just making sure that is happy around the place and I think his committing to us shows that. What we're trying to build here is something he wants to be part of so pleased with it.
“As we have said all the time we want the same, to keep improving the squad and he did that when he came in. You’ve got to score points to win games. He brings that section to our attack and our shifts and attacking structures.”
Hoy came up with two assists on his Cas debut and has scored tries against Leigh and his former club, Hull FC.
He said: “It was a pretty quick decision. I’ve only been here five weeks and it’s been sorted pretty quickly.
"I’ve been happy. I think I needed the change and the style of footy I like to play Cas have let me do so I’m pretty happy with my start and hope I can build on that more.
"I appreciate all the support (from the fans). Not everything is going to go smoothly so I hope they stick by me through the tough times and I’ll do my best to play my best footy.”
