The Bulldogs led 16-6 at half-time but 18 unanswered points in the second period gave Fev an important 24-16 victory which lifted them back into sixth spot in the Championships after defeats for Doncaster and York Knights.

Batley head coach Mark Moxon said: “It was a game of two halves. The last three weeks we have ended up playing downhill in the first half and have struggled coming up the hill in the second half and it was the same at Featherstone.

“We started well and got into a nice lead. Half-time came and we were a different team in the second half. I just felt we hit the self-destruct button way too often. And you can’t afford to do that at a game of that standard.

“I feel we are our own worst enemies at the moment and doing some stuff which is making life difficult for ourselves.”

He added: “It is Individual lapses of concentration at the moment at certain times of the game. I don’t know how you prepare for that or get it out of your game apart from it all coming together on the day.

“We will just keep plugging away and we will learn from our mistakes as we go.”

The Bulldogs will next host Swinton Lions on Sunday, August 11, while Rovers travel to fourth placed Widnes Vikings on the same day.

Take a look at these photos from Sunday’s game, including some shots of the crowd, by Kevin Creighton.

