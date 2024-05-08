Fans forum set to offer chance for supporters to quiz Wakefield Trinity chiefs
Wakefield Trinity are offering a chance for supporters to quiz owner Matt Ellis and head coach Daryl Powell on their plans for the club and how they think things are going so far this year.
Trinity have invited fans to attend the club’s first fans forum of 2024, which takes place in the MKM Suite at the Belle Vue ground on Friday, May 17, with a 7pm start.
Fans can hear from Ellis and Powell along with recruitment manager Ste Mills.
The event will give Trinity’s supporters a rare opportunity to ask their questions directly to some of the club’s most important personnel.
Admission is £10 with pie and peas available for all those in attendance and tickets are available from Trinity’s website at https://wttickets.fixturesdigital.com/events/fan-forum
