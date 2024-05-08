Fans forum set to offer chance for supporters to quiz Wakefield Trinity chiefs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Trinity have invited fans to attend the club’s first fans forum of 2024, which takes place in the MKM Suite at the Belle Vue ground on Friday, May 17, with a 7pm start.

Fans can hear from Ellis and Powell along with recruitment manager Ste Mills.

The event will give Trinity’s supporters a rare opportunity to ask their questions directly to some of the club’s most important personnel.