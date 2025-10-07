Fears grow for future of Featherstone Rovers following new cash flow problems

Featherstone Rovers in action in their Championship play-off at Bradford Bulls. Picture: Kevin Creighton

​Featherstone Rovers face an uncertain future after financial problems have again surfaced at the club.

Following the departure of chairman Paddy Handley the Championship club have been left short of funds and are believed to be unable to pay their players until a solution can be found to current cash flow complications.

Board member and former chairman Mark Campbell has been left with the task of sorting out Rovers’ future and financial worries with supporters fearing the worst with talk of going into administration or a company voluntary arrangement.

Players could also be free to talk to other clubs, leaving Fev with a tough task to put out a competitive team if they are to strike some deals to keep the club going.

Rovers are facing a winding-up petition over an unpaid tax bill, believed to be £120,000 and players were told last week that they would not be paid on time as the club did not have sufficient funds to meet its obligations.

“We are actively exploring options to rectify this situation and are committed to keeping you informed every step of the way,” Campbell told the players.

“I understand the impact this has on you and your families, and I appreciate your understanding and professionalism during this challenging time. Thank you for your continued dedication to the club.”

Campbell stood down as Rovers chairman last year after 16 years at the helm, but remained on the board and has set up two new companies, Rovers Events Ltd and Rovers Retail Ltd.

York businessman and former Fev player Handley took over from Campbell as chairman in August, 2024, and put investment into the club to end cash-flow problems over payments owed to former players and to help boost the squad with some strong signings for the 2025 season.

But he walked away at the end of the campaign after saying it had become “impossible” to deliver his plans. Chief executive Martin Vickers has also since left the club.

On the pitch Rovers finished sixth in the Championship and lost in the first round of the play-offs, and also played at Wembley after reaching the 1895 Cup final under head coach Paul Cooke, while the women’s side earned promotion to the Super League with a Championship Grand Final triumph.