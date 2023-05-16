News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision

Featherstone Lions and Lock Lane lose out to late scores in NCL games

​Featherstone Lions were still left looking for a first win of the season in Division Two of the Impact Performance NCE League following a 48-26 loss to Egremont Rangers.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 16th May 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

Despite only having a 16-man squad the Cumbrians were able to make it three wins in a row at the expense of a Lions team that was competitive, but lost their way after only being 30-22 behind early in the second period.

Another Featherstone try at that stage could have heralded a real transformation in fortunes. Instead, Arron Turnbull and James Newton crossed for Rangers by the hour mark.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And although Harry McAllister replied for the Lions, Egremont closed with a Quinn Wright try, John Paul Brocklebank booting his eighth goal.

Jack Beddis scored two tries for Featherstone Lions. Picture: Jonathan BuckJack Beddis scored two tries for Featherstone Lions. Picture: Jonathan Buck
Jack Beddis scored two tries for Featherstone Lions. Picture: Jonathan Buck
Most Popular

Fraser McNee, Leon Crellin, Turnbull and, with a brace, Paul Corkhill had grabbed Rangers’ first half tries. Featherstone had opened with a Jack Beddis brace, a try and a conversion by Liam Kay, a Prashant Veerasamy effort and two Ian Jackson goals.

Lions are at home to Heworth this Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Conner Turner on target to clinch Lock Lane victory but Featherstone Lions are e...

Lock Lane were edged out 16-10 in their NCE Premier Division game at home to Thatto Heath Crusaders.

The Castleford side were 10-4 behind at the interval, but restored parity with a Luke Tagg try four minutes after the restart and a Nathan Fozzard penalty 10 minutes from time.

But Thatto regained the advantage through a solo score by Jack Jones and with a couple of minutes left Jones booted a penalty to seal a 16-10 verdict.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Adam Saunders and Josh Crehan had crossed for the visitors in the first half, Jake Dickinson adding a conversion, in response to Lucas Moon’s early try. Lane host West Hull this Saturday.

Related topics:Featherstone LionsDivision TwoLock LaneFeatherstone