Featherstone Lions and Lock Lane lose out to late scores in NCL games
Featherstone Lions were still left looking for a first win of the season in Division Two of the Impact Performance NCE League following a 48-26 loss to Egremont Rangers.
Despite only having a 16-man squad the Cumbrians were able to make it three wins in a row at the expense of a Lions team that was competitive, but lost their way after only being 30-22 behind early in the second period.
Another Featherstone try at that stage could have heralded a real transformation in fortunes. Instead, Arron Turnbull and James Newton crossed for Rangers by the hour mark.
And although Harry McAllister replied for the Lions, Egremont closed with a Quinn Wright try, John Paul Brocklebank booting his eighth goal.
Fraser McNee, Leon Crellin, Turnbull and, with a brace, Paul Corkhill had grabbed Rangers’ first half tries. Featherstone had opened with a Jack Beddis brace, a try and a conversion by Liam Kay, a Prashant Veerasamy effort and two Ian Jackson goals.
Lions are at home to Heworth this Saturday.
Lock Lane were edged out 16-10 in their NCE Premier Division game at home to Thatto Heath Crusaders.
The Castleford side were 10-4 behind at the interval, but restored parity with a Luke Tagg try four minutes after the restart and a Nathan Fozzard penalty 10 minutes from time.
But Thatto regained the advantage through a solo score by Jack Jones and with a couple of minutes left Jones booted a penalty to seal a 16-10 verdict.
Adam Saunders and Josh Crehan had crossed for the visitors in the first half, Jake Dickinson adding a conversion, in response to Lucas Moon’s early try. Lane host West Hull this Saturday.