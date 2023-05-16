Despite only having a 16-man squad the Cumbrians were able to make it three wins in a row at the expense of a Lions team that was competitive, but lost their way after only being 30-22 behind early in the second period.

Another Featherstone try at that stage could have heralded a real transformation in fortunes. Instead, Arron Turnbull and James Newton crossed for Rangers by the hour mark.

And although Harry McAllister replied for the Lions, Egremont closed with a Quinn Wright try, John Paul Brocklebank booting his eighth goal.

Jack Beddis scored two tries for Featherstone Lions. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Fraser McNee, Leon Crellin, Turnbull and, with a brace, Paul Corkhill had grabbed Rangers’ first half tries. Featherstone had opened with a Jack Beddis brace, a try and a conversion by Liam Kay, a Prashant Veerasamy effort and two Ian Jackson goals.

Lions are at home to Heworth this Saturday.

Lock Lane were edged out 16-10 in their NCE Premier Division game at home to Thatto Heath Crusaders.

The Castleford side were 10-4 behind at the interval, but restored parity with a Luke Tagg try four minutes after the restart and a Nathan Fozzard penalty 10 minutes from time.

But Thatto regained the advantage through a solo score by Jack Jones and with a couple of minutes left Jones booted a penalty to seal a 16-10 verdict.

