Man of the match Liam Kay races in to take Featherstone Lions to a 20-6 lead at Bentley. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Featherstone Lions avenged their early-season defeat against Bentley ARLFC with a spirited performance that saw them secure both points with a 20-18 success against the NCL Division Three leaders.

Showing no signs of rust after the bus journey, the Lions started strongly as Danny Johnson tore through the home defence to set up Will Smith for the opening try.

Although Liam Kay missed the conversion, the visitors had already stamped their authority on the game.

Bentley’s early discipline slipped as the Lions dominated, but errors from the visitors allowed the home side to gain momentum. Only heroic last-ditch tackles from wingers James Metcalfe and Ash Allman-Brooke kept the home team from crossing the line in the early stages.

All smiles as Danny Johnson scores Featherstone Lions' third try. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Bentley finally broke through the spirited Featherstone defence and converted their try to take a narrow 6-4 lead.

The pressure looked relentless until a rare mistake from the hosts allowed Elliott Bell to pounce. The full-back took off for one of his length of the field specials, weaving through several defenders to score a sensational try. Kay made no mistake this time, giving the Lions a well earned 10-6 lead at the break.

Coach Daz Fisher’s half-time talk paid off as the Lions returned with renewed focus, executing their sets with precision. Kay’s kicking game tormented the Bentley defence and with the pressure mounting, Danny Johnson crashed over for another Lions try. Kay converted to stretch the lead to 16-6.

The decisive blow came midway through the second half when Kay took a turnover from a one-on-one tackle and stormed over from 50 yards out. The extras went awry in the wind, but at 20-6 up the Lions looked set for a comfortable finish.

Elliott Bell scores after a barnstorming 60-metre run. Picture: Jonathan Buck

However, Bentley’s never-say-die attitude sparked a late resurgence. Two converted tries brought them within striking distance, and with the Lions reeling captain Jordan Walker returned to the field, despite an arm injury, to help steady the team in the final 10 minutes.

Featherstone held on for a deserved victory, with Kay earning man of the match honours. Behind the flair was the hardworking graft of the forwards that laid the foundation for the win.

The Lions now have a rest week before returning to action with another mouth-watering clash, at home to Keighley Albion at the Millpond Stadium on Saturday, July 12.

Lock Lane and Wath Brow Hornets were involved in another close contest in the Premier Division.

Will Smith scores the opening try for Featherstone Lions. Picture: Jonathan Buck

After drawing 18-18 in Castleford, there were just two points in it in the return encounter with the Hornets edging it 6-4 despite having Fran King sin-binned on 65 minutes for a high tackle.

Lane led 4-0 at the break after Sam Darley popped over on 31 minutes.

But, despite the absence of King – and the testing, wet conditions – Wath Brow snatched victory through a try seven minutes from time for Karl Dixon, with Sam Curwen converting from close to the posts.

Lock Lane, who have now gone three games without a win, are only outside the drop zone on points’ difference. They travel to York Acorn this Saturday.