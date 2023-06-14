Featherstone Lions pull out of NCL but Lock Lane ease relegation fears

The long standing NCL members have played in the top flight of the competition in their time, but this year found themselves in Division One.

They endured a difficult start to the season, but there were some shoots of recovery until in the last month player shortages have left them unable to compete.

They could not fulfil their fixture two weeks ago, but did manage to put out a side to face Thornhill Trojans last week.

Will Smith in full flight for Featherstone Lions in a game this season against Pilkington Recs. Picture: Jonathan Buck

They met a heavy defeat despite a spirited effort and that has proved to be the last game in the competition for the Featherstone side who have now withdrawn from the Conference.

Their scheduled game at Ince Rose Bridge was cancelled last Saturday.

Lions’ long established rivals Lock Lane are still going strong in the Premier Division and they have eased out of the relegation zone after leapfrogging Siddal courtesy of a 26-16 victory in Halifax.

The Castleford outfit, who have also gone ahead of Hull Dockers into eight place with nine points from their 11 matches so far, rocked their hosts with a dominant first half display.

This enabled them to forge a commanding 20-0 lead by the break and although Siddal fought back in the second half Lane had enough about them to complete their important victory.

Mason Hare opened the visitors’ account in the fourth minute, Callum Appleby nipped over on 18 minutes and Conner Turner improved Lewis Price’s effort on the half-hour.

Shaun Pick crossed eight minutes before the interval, Turner again converting, before Siddal’s Harry Georgiou was sin-binned on 38 minutes for dissent.

Siddal, to their credit, registered a Sam Walsh try shortly before Georgiou returned, Ben West adding the extras, only for the Lane to quickly respond through Dan Maskill, with Hare successfully taking over the goalkicking duties.