Featherstone Lions show improvement as they beat Milford for first win of National Conference season

Featherstone Lions earned their first win of the season in Division One of the National Conference League when they came out on top 32-12 against Milford who were also looking for their first success of the year.

By Tony Harber
Monday, 25th April 2022, 7:00 am

The Lions, who were 10-0 up by the half-hour, closed strongly with a Jake Roberts brace, a try and two goals for Jake Perkins, and touchdowns by Ryan Martin and Sam Wilkinson-Pycock, supplemented in the last two minutes by tries from Davi Garahan and Mike Wise.

Sam Best scored a try and two goals for Milford and Scott Watson touched down.

Featherstone will now be looking to kick on after climbing to third from bottom with their first victory from five attempts this season.

Jake Perkins scored a try and kicked two goals for Featherstone Lions against Milford. Picture: Jonathan Buck

But they now face a tough-looking trip to take on Wigan St Patricks, who have won five of their seven matches so far, this Saturday.

Featherstone Lions