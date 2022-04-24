Lock Lane are six hits with convincing National Conference League win at Siddal

Lock Lane maintained their title challenge in the Premier Division of the National Conference League when they posted their sixth successive win with a notable 34-10 triumph at perennial championship contenders Siddal.

By Tony Harber
Sunday, 24th April 2022, 9:00 pm

The Castleford outfit had the points in the bag by the break, by which time a 28-0 lead had been established.

Nathan Fozzard and Chris Siddons had raced over inside the first 10 minutes, with Baily O’Connor posting a try at the opening period’s midway point.

Siddons and, as the interval arrived, Calum Butler added touchdowns before, in a more evenly contested second half, Lewis Price nipped over on the hour and Fozzard landed his fifth conversion.

Action from Lock Lane's game at Siddal. Picture: Bruce Fitzgerald

That proved to be the end of the Lane’s acquaintance with the scoreboard - but tries in the last eight minutes by Ian Davidson and Lewis Hosty, the second of which Jamie Greenwood improved, were simply too little, too late for Siddal.

Victory kept Lock Lane in second place, just one point behind leaders West Hull.

Lock Lane enjoyed their sixth victory of the season when they beat Siddal 34-10. Picture: Bruce Fitzgerald
