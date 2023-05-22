Featherstone Lions struggle in the heat but Lock Lane battle to impressive NCL win

Early tries from Danny Glassell and Liam Kay kept Lions in the hunt, but a kick-chase and fortunate bounce led to a converted try which nudged Heworth in front by the middle of the first half.

On the stroke of half-time Lions coughed up possession and conceded in the corner to leave the visitors 18-10 ahead.

A second half fightback seemed on the cards when hooker Harley Axe took advantage of a Mike Wise break to score under the posts and Ian Jackson converted.

Harley Axe latches onto Mike Wise's break to score for Featherstone Lions. Picture: Jonathan Buck

But Heworth responded in kind and proved too strong in the heat as Lions’ lack of defensive cohesion proved their downfall, the York side striding out to a deserved 34-16 win.

Lions veterans Chris Bingham and Danny Glassell were tireless in their industry and young half-back Harley Sayles led the Lions' attacks.

Featherstone host West Bowling this Saturday.

Australian Mike Wise makes a break that leads to Featherstone Lions' third try. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Lock Lane produced possibly their best performance of the season in beating title challengers West Hull 24-16.

They trailed 12-6 at half-time, but the visitors, who matched Lane’s four

tries but were unable to add any goals, had to wait until two minutes from time before adding to their tally.

Lane, who had led briefly in the first half through Lewis Price’s touchdown, ultimately owed their win to unanswered tries between 54 and 75 minutes by Danny Holmes, James Cranswick and Oliver Bloomer, with Conner Turner (three) and Calum Butler adding goals.

Harley Sayles leads a tilt on the Heworth line. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Sam Millard makes a first half charge for Featherstone Lions. Picture: Jonathan Buck