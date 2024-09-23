Featherstone Lions u18s Double Winning Season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was a cheeky grin on Lions coaches Liam Goodwill Paul Banks as they got sweet revenge over the Wakey outfit who hammered the lions 50 0 in last seasons final.

Ronnie Westwood took the man of the match award but must have been pushed close by Leon Nestor and the all action Archie Hardwick, while Harrison Jewitt Adam Sidney and Josh Chapman were allwise in the thick of the action but all 17 players in the Lions outfit deserve a mention after a good hard final.

Lions started stong after Leyton atkinson made a superb solo break causing havoc with the Rangers defence.

Quick thinking from Kelam Goodwill released a the classy Jewitt to break to send Kia Morgan over for the opening try 4 0.

Alfie Milton made a quick break near the Stanley line with Dom Simmons backup crashed through 4 men to go over the line Milton adding the conversion 10 0.

Nestor then showed his class as he went solo from acting half to push Lions further in the lead Milton tagged on the extras 16 0.

With Chapman a Hardwick causing havoc in the middle of the park a touch of class by Chapman saw him chip over the Rangers defence for Atkinson to follow up the ball picking up and raceing 40 yds for a sparking try Milton adding the extras 22 0 ht.

Rangers hit back at the start of the secound half with a chip straight from the scrum saw them score a converted try 22 6.

Lions hit back in the best possible way as a Chapman chip through saw Hardwick pick up before giving a fine ball to Jack Sutherland Ogden who shot over the whitewash for the game braking score Milton tagging on the extras 28 6.

Owen Richardson put in two thumping hits in the middle of the park to keep the big Rangers pack at bay another Rangers chip to the corner saw a try wide out with 15 mins left 28 10.

Lions defence was under the cosh for a spell as Kian Woods made a timely intercept from a Rangers long ball then that man Atkinson made a superb try saving tackle with Lions split wide open Rangers got another try and goal 28 16.

Westwood rallied his troops in a testing last 5 mins then birthday boy Alfie Milton put the icing on his birthday cake with a late drop goal to seal the win 29 16.

Massive credit to Liam Paul a Corky who have turned this outfit around in the last 18 months as they took some heavy losses when they were low on numbers but credit to them for keeping the lads spirits up.

This win in the Wakefield Cup Final topped off a superb season for the Lions having won the League a Month earlier losing only one game all season out of 16 matches.

Wakefield and district u18s cup final Featherstone Lions 29 Stanley Rangers 16.