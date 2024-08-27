Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​After coming through a run of games that have really tested them Featherstone Rovers have put themselves in pole position for a top six finish in the Betfred Championship.

James Ford’s men are still only in sixth place despite recording four successive victories.

But all four have been against rival teams all with play-off claims of their own and Rovers now have only one team currently in the top six to play in the rest of the season and will be looking to cash in on their recent big efforts in the run-in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They now face relegation threatened Barrow Raiders in another home game this Sunday then face a trip to pay second from bottom Swinton Lions the following weekend.

Featherstone Rovers players gather in a huddle in their game against Toulouse. Picture: Kevin Creighton

Ford will aim to ensure there is no complacency from his men against the lower opposition, but knows this is a big chance for Fev to cement their play-offs place.

He also knows there is no room for any slip-ups with seventh-placed York Knights breathing down Rovers’ necks and showing no signs of letting up in their bid, winning four of their last five matches to stay just two points behind Fev.

Featherstone will take huge confidence from their 22-10 victory over second-placed Toulouse last Saturday and after his man of the match display in the game Ben Reynolds was understandably pleased afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It was a very good performance, I’m proud of the boys.

"We just did what we needed to do and what we wanted to do.

"We’re very happy about that and it’s pleasing moving into the back end of the season.

"Every game’s important for us now, building into the play-offs, hopefully we can get in there and get better and better as each week goes on.”

Head coach Ford hailed the efforts of his players as they again showed determination to beat opponents who had nilled them earlier in the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’m pleased with the buy in and the boys are getting the rewards that they deserve.

"They are working really hard and coming out the other side of tight games.

"I’m really pleased for them and really proud of them.”