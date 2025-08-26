Featherstone Rovers aim to stick together after play-off hopes suffer big setback

Featherstone Rovers players get stuck into some tackling against Widnes. Picture: Kevin Creighton

​After seeing his Featherstone Rovers side miss a great chance to open up daylight on their play-off rivals head coach Paul Cooke has vowed that his team will stick together for their big challenges ahead.

Rovers were beaten 30-14 at home to Widnes Vikings in their latest Betfred Championship game and instead of going six points ahead of them they now stand just two in front.

And there are now only three points separating Fev in fifth with Barrow in ninth with the fight for the last two play-off places possibly now going down to the last regular season game.

"We were second best, Widnes were first best in everything and we probably got five out of 17 that have done a decent job,” said Rovers boss Cooke.

Calum Turner takes on the Widnes defence. Picture: Kevin Creighton

"We dropped the ball first set both halves, we planned to go through them and start the game better than we did, we don’t want to concede as many points as we did.

"The players know how upset I am and I know they are upset by it. But we’ve got to stick together, I get that.

"We’ve got a really big game next week and two to finish with. We will stick together and we will get better – hopefully that’s the blip and the kick up the backside we need.

"Congratulations to Widnes, they did a magnificent job on us and we just couldn’t find a way and maybe that’s the bump in the road we need.”

Featherstone now travel to take on struggling Sheffield Eagles this Sunday then they host fourth-placed Oldham and finish at title-chasing Bradford Bulls with two wins likely to be needed if they are to achieve their ambition of a top six finish.

Cooke may look to make changes for the first of those matches.

He added: “We are not heavy on numbers, but there are a few players who haven’t played that have every right to come and knock on my door and question us as staff.

"And as always we’ll assess what we’ve done all week and what we could have done better. Everything has to improve. We’ve got to be much, much better.

"I’ll possibly make changes. If anyone wants to come and knock on my door if I leave them out then they are welcome to. I dare say they won’t because they’ll understand if they look at their own performance.

"Batten down the hatches, we’ll put tin hats and gumshields in and we’ll be ready to go next week. It’s a huge week now we’ve lost at home.”