Featherstone Rovers aiming to recharge with bye week

Derrell Olpherts races over for Featherstone Rovers' first try against Toulouse. Picture: Rob Hare

​Featherstone Rovers boss Paul Cooke is giving his players some time off this week in a bid to have them recharged for the rest of the season.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Rovers do not have a game this weekend and are not in action until they go to Widnes Vikings on Sunday, May 11 so Cooke is taking the chance to give the players some rest he feels is much needed.

He thought they looked a tired team in the 18-10 defeat to Toulouse last Saturday and is looking forward to have a revitalised line-up for the return to action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s been a tough eight weeks for them. We are lacking spine players and pivotal players and they come back and we’ll be okay in the end – I’m sure we will be,” said Cooke.

“We’ve given the players 10 days off now and I think they need it – they look like a tired football team. We need a break to recharge.

"We’ve still got 18 games left in the season and that’s 18 times to win two points. Our back two thirds of the season have got to be better than the first third, it’s as simple as that. We’ve got to get more fluid and get more time on the training field.

"It was a shorter week for us and it was our third game in 13 days when the other team was off a bye round so I was conscious of the energy battle going into the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve just got to get better and I am sure we will. We’ve got a longer turnaround before we play Widnes where we can have a little review. It’s a big game before the 1895 Cup semi-final.”

Cooke agreed the bye week ahead has come at a good time for his team.

He added: “King Vuniyayawa’s got a rib injury, Gadwin Springer’s got a couple of weeks now to refresh and do some work aerobically after coming back in.

"You’ve got blokes who have played lots of minutes like Danny Addy and Caleb Aekin who is carrying a knock on his heel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The players deserve a break, but having said that when we come back in we’ve got to be focused and be bouncing.

"We can’t come back in and not be focused on the job at hand, which is two points against Widnes before we move on to the rest of our season.”