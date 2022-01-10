Featherstone Lions' Mill Pond ground where a joint training session was held with Featherstone Rovers.

Players from both clubs joined in the session, which was led by Rovers head coach Brian McDermott.

It was open to the general public to watch and was the latest in a number of joint ventures which sees the two clubs working closer together.

Additionally, all Featherstone Lions’ 300 junior members were signed up to free Blue Wall Memberships giving them free access to watch the Rovers' 2022 League campaign at the Millennium Stadium.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Furthermore, through both club’s partnerships with Hummel, all 12 of the Lions age group sides will don the butchers stripe in 2022, a visual representation of the talent pathway and commonality between both clubs.

"There was a great welcome from everyone at Lions ARLFC," said Rovers chief executive Martin Vickers.

"All juniors were signed up with Featherstone Rovers season tickets, joint coaching sessions led by our head coach Brian McDermott, shared playing kits, great to see this partnership getting to the place it needs to be!

“It is exciting to see this partnership flourish, our intention is to bring both clubs closer together with the purpose of producing a new generation of Gareth Gale’s or Charley Blackburn’s.

"We recently assisted with the appointment of Keal Carlile as the Lions new head coach, this session as well as other exciting initiatives we have in the pipeline will solidify Featherstone’s place as an out and out rugby league town."