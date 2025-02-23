Featherstone Rovers are denied by late try as they are edged out by London Broncos in first away game of season

Dejected Featherstone Rovers players Gareth Gale and Josh Hardcastle thank supporters after the London game. Picture: Kevin Creighton

​Featherstone Rovers suffered their first defeat of the season when they were narrowly edged out by a London Broncos side that was playing in Super League last year.

​James Ford’s men went into the match full of confidence after a bright start to the campaign with impressive pre-season build-up matches backed up by two thumping Challenge Cup wins against amateur opposition and a convincing opening Betfred Championship victory over Doncaster.

But for their first away game of the year they were without their starting half-backs from the Dons game with Ben Reynolds a late call-off and Zach Herring having been released in the week on compassionate grounds.

French star Thomas Lacans came in at scrum-half with off season signing Calum Turner taking his place alongside him in the halves and Fev still had a line-up strong enough to be confident they could get the job done.

Derrell Olpherts chases up a kick ahead. Picture: Kevin Creighton

And they made a strong start with the new half-back duo combining well as early as the second minute, Lacans latching onto Turner’s great kick through to touch down for the opening try, which was converted by Turner.

London looked to hit back, but good defence kept out Curtis Davies near the line on a last tackle play by the home team.

More Rovers pressure then followed, but the hosts’ defence held firm with new hooker Will Jubb going closest to scoring when held up over the line.

Danny Addy was also unable to ground the ball over the line after being denied by desperate last ditch Broncos defending.

Clay Webb is held up by London's Luke Polselli. Picture: Kevin Creighton

And after being unable to take advantage of their decent field positions Fev found themselves defending – and conceding just past the half-hour mark as Liam Tindall escaped a couple of tackles to go over.

Chris Hellec was unable to add the conversion, but three minutes later the Broncos had their second try to celebrate when a high kick was not dealt with and Tindall raced in for his second, again unconverted.

Featherstone’s hopes of hitting back after the break were hit when Lacans had to leave the field with a head injury and both teams proved resolute in defence until Carlos Tuimavave intercepted and raced 80 metres for a thrilling try.

Turner tagged on the extras, but Fev could not hold on to win as London snatched victory with Taylor Kerr’s try and Hellec’s goal five minutes from time.