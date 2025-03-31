Featherstone Rovers are too easy to score against says head coach Paul Cooke

Jimmy Beckett in the thick of the action for Featherstone Rovers against Bradford Bulls. Picture: Rob Hare

​Featherstone Rovers head coach Paul Cooke was unhappy with his side’s defending as they suffered a heavy home defeat to pre-season Betfred Championship title favourites Bradford Bulls.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers sank to second from bottom after they suffered their fourth successive defeat in all competitions against opponents who were smarting after their own back to back league losses.

Cooke’s men had some success in attack as they crossed for four tries, but they were 22-6 down at half-time and conceded a further 26 points to lose 48-24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I work with these players every single week and they do the right things, say the right things and nod their heads in the right way, but they have got to come up with decisions on the field that mean as a rugby player you are getting them right,” said Cooke.

Brad Day dives over for Featherstone Rovers' first try against Bradford Bulls. Picture: Rob Hare

"Everybody can get things wrong, but you can’t get things wrong to the tune of 48 points weekly and that’s what we are doing.

"It’s just too easy to score against us at the minute.

"We’ve got to start doing things better and smarter otherwise we are going to concede points the way we are conceding them and at a rate of knots.”

Featherstone found themselves behind from the sixth minute as Joe Keys’ kick through led to Mitch Souter scoring the opening try, to which Bulls’ on-loan player from Castleford Tigers Luke Hooley added the first of six conversions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featherstone Rovers players celebrate a try. Picture: Rob Hare

Rovers hit back with a clever piece of individual play by Brad Day who followed his own kick through and regathered after a kindly bounce to score. Calum Turner converted to level the game.

The hosts came close to taking the lead when Danny Addy was tackled just short. They then forced a goal-line drop-out and created another chance only to ruin a promising position with a poor pass.

When it was Bradford’s turn to exert pressure they showed how to finish with Guy Armitage diving over in the corner.

A 40-20 by Hooley put the Bulls in good position again and the full-back then sent Jayden Okunbor over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derrell Olpherts takes on Bradford Bulls defenders. Picture: Rob Hare

More chances came and went before the home team went over for their fourth try as Kieran Gill backed up Guy Armitage’s break.

Fev started the second half better with Day grabbing his second try from Turner’s kick through.

Turner’s conversion brought them back to within 10 points, but the visitors struck again through Michael Lawrence and quickly added another try as James Meadows went over.

​Rovers responded with a good play from a scrum finished off by Derrell Olpherts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featherstone Rovers players combine to stop a Bradford Bulls attack. Picture: Kevin Creighton

The home defence melted again, however, as Gill and Armitage both got their second try.

Fev did keep going with a charge down leading to a loose ball being picked up by Connor Barley who raced 70 metres to score.

But the hosts finished with 12 men after King Vuniyayawa was sin-binned and conceded again as Jordan Lilley ​sent Gill over to complete his try hat-trick.