Ben Reynolds was a constant threat for Fev against Doncaster. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Featherstone Rovers held their nerve to beat play-off rivals Doncaster in a high-scoring thriller at the Eco-Power Stadium.

In a crucial contest which could go a long way in determining who makes the Championship’s top six at the end of the season, Fev came out on top 42-30.

It probably should not have been as close but Doncaster constantly nibbled away at the 14-0, 18-6, 30-12 and 36-18 leads Rovers had created.

And it was only when James Glover went over five minutes from time to create an unassailable 12-point advantage that the visitors could finally celebrate a precious win which keeps them in fifth place and Doncaster slipping to seventh after Halifax Panthers’ win against bottom of the table Hunslet.

Ryan Hampshire opened the scoring in South Yorkshire when he chipped a kick over the home side’s defence before scoring to the left of the posts.

It was soon 12-0 as Hampshire sent a kick to the corner which was claimed by Derrell Olpherts who touched down.

A Ben Reynolds penalty in the 27th minute made it 14-0, with no sign of any drama in sight.

But then came three tries in the final five minutes of the first half. Logan Taylor-Moy scored in the corner to get Doncaster on the board before Glover went over for his first of the afternoon after a Fev scrum.

However, there was still time for Doncaster to hit back again before the half-time hooter through Craig Hall.

The hooter may have given the crowd the chance to catch their breaths but there was another blitz at the start of the second half.

Fev grabbed the first two with Will Jubb and Reynolds scoring a quick-fire double to make it 30-12. But Connor Robinson got the home side back into the contest.

Fev pulled seemingly clear again when Connor Jones went over on the hour mark but the home side, like a wasp around sweet treats in glorious sunshine, refused to go away.

Nouata Pauli Pauli scored down the left before Taylor-May grabbed his double.

Somehow, Doncaster had got back to within six points. But Featherstone remained calm and composed and secured the important win thanks to Glover’s second with five minutes remaining.