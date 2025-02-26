Featherstone Rovers begin search for new head coach after James Ford departs

James Ford is no longer head coach at Featherstone Rovers. Picture: Kevin Creighton

Featherstone Rovers are looking for a new head coach after confirming that James Ford has left the club.

In a statement put out on social media the club said: “Featherstone Rovers can confirm that head coach James Ford has left the club with immediate effect.

"We wish James all the best for the future and thank him for his hard work through a transitional period for the club.

“Further announcements will be made shortly about the club’s plans moving forward.”

Ford’s sudden departure comes after Rovers lost their first game of the season, narrowly, at London Broncos last weekend and on the back of a disappointing campaign in 2024.

They won their opening Betfred Championship match at home to Doncaster and are still in the Challenge Cup, but the club has decided upon a change.

Ford came to the club initially as director of rugby before taking over from Sean Long in the closing stages of the 2023 season with Featherstone top of the Championship.

But he was unable to lead Rovers to promotion and was then left with a difficult job last year when budget cuts left the team short of players at times.

He guided Fev to sixth place before they fell at the first hurdle in the play-offs for the second successive year.

Ford had been backed by the board for 2025 and signings have strengthened the squad, which looks significantly better equipped to challenge for honours for whoever gets the head coach job now.