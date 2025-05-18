Fev are heading to Wembley. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Featherstone Rovers are heading to Wembley after booking their place in the final of the 1895 Cup thanks to a comfortable 40-14 victory at Oldham.

Caleb Aekins and Connor Wynne both grabbed doubles, with Clay Webb, Ryan Hampshire and Connor Jones also getting on the trysheet, as Rovers easily secured a third final appearance in five years.

And they have set up an intriguing 1895 Cup final re-match with York, who they beat 41-34 at Wembley in 2021.

Their second appearance in the competition’s showpiece event, a year later at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, ended in defeat against Leigh.

Fev celebrated with the fans after securing their spot at Wembley. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

On this showing though, they will be full of confidence against the Knights who edged out Bradford Bulls 28-10.

League form usually goes out of the window on knock-out cup days, and so it proved as Oldham, sixth in the Championship and six points better off than Rovers, were, essentially, blown away - and out of the competition - in the first half.

Ben Reynolds knocked over a penalty nine minutes into the last-four contest to ease the nerves but, incredibly, the first try, thanks to Aekins, didn’t occur until the 24th minute.

Wynne then completed a fabulous team move on 33 minutes before Fev went back-to-back with Webb’s try making it 18-0 at the break.

Oldham did get on the board within five minutes of the restart through Ben Davis although the 18-point lead was immediately restored when Hampshire went over before Reynolds added the extras

Jones made it 30-4 before a quickfire double from Adam Milner and Nathan Lowe gave the home side some hope.

But there was no chance of a recovery as Rovers secured their trip to the capital on Challenge Cup Finals Day on Saturday, June 7, with Aekins and Wynn completing their doubles in the last five minutes.

Featherstone: Aekins, Olpherts, O’Connor, Gale, Wynne, Reynolds, Hampshire, Springer, Jubb, Beckett, Hardcastle, Webb, Addy

Interchanges: Jones, Williams, Vuniyayawa, Arnold