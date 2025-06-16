Featherstone Rovers boss Cooke labels performance 'unacceptable' despite win over Hunslet

Both teams scored four converted tries at the Millennium Stadium, but Rovers got home 26-24 against struggling Hunslet to stay on course in their bid to finish in the play-off positions.

Head coach Paul Cooke has overseen four straight league wins, but was not impressed by the latest of them as bottom of the table Hunslet gave his team a mighty scare.

"It’s a win and that’s all it is,” he said. “We have got out of jail free.

"I expected us to have a lull after Wembley, but not like that, it’s unacceptable to me and I’ve let the players know that.

"They are under no illusions how hard we’re going to have to work because we’re pretending to be a rugby league there and we are absolutely kidding ourselves.

"I feel sorry for Hunslet. If we’d have got beaten we’d have had no complaints. The only good thing was that we got two points.”

There was always the likelihood of a hangover from the narrow Wembley cup final defeat, but Featherstone made a good start.

They were 12-0 up inside the first 15 minutes as winger Derrell Olpherts finished smartly twice and Reynolds converted both tries.

But Hunslet dug in and defied their lowly status when their former Fev and Castleford Tigers back Greg Eden took advantage of a defensive mix-up to score.

When Billy Jowitt followed up by crashing over and added his second conversion it really was game on at 12-12 after 26 minutes.

It stayed that way until five minutes into the second half when James Glover ran onto Reynolds’ pass at pace and raced over for a fine try, to which Reynolds tagged on the extras.

Hunslet came close to a quick response when what seemed a certain try was foiled by Gareth Gale’s superb tackle. Rovers then nudged further ahead with Reynolds kicking a penalty to take them to two scores ahead.

The visitors fought back again, however, as Ryan Westerman’s offload sent Eden racing over for his second try, goaled by Jowitt.

In a game swinging one way then the other it was Featherstone who went further ahead again with prop Jimmy Beckett taking a great Reynolds pass to charge over on the hour mark.

Reynolds kicked his fourth conversion and in doing so passed a milestone in making it 1,500 career points as well as taking his side out to 26-18.

But that was the last score to come from Rovers as they huffed and puffed in the remainder and were left hanging on when their opponents scored their fourth try with six minutes left.

Jowitt collected a pass from Australian hooker Kobe Rugless and was able to dance his way over for his second try of the afternoon.

His fourth goal then brought his side’s deficit down to two points, but they did not have time to score again and Featherstone were relieved to edge home for a hard earned two points.

