Featherstone Rovers boss James Ford excited by 'explosive' young signings

Featherstone Rovers’ rebuilding has continued with the addition of two highly rated young players.

Explosive young hooker Harry Bowes has joined from Wakefield Trinity who will be Rovers’ rivals in the Championship in 2024.

Born and raised in the Wakefield district, Bowes joined the Trinity system at 15, where he has remained ever since.

Now 22, he is excited about making a fresh start with Featherstone.

Harry Bowes has moved from Wakefield Trinity to Featherstone Rovers. Photo by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

He said: "I'm pleased to be joining Featherstone and can't wait to get out in front of the Blue Wall.

"The club is embarking on an exciting project and I'm looking forward to playing my part in its success and linking up with Fordy once again."

Ford knows all about the player from his time at Wakefield and he said: “Harry will bring lots of energy, drive and competitiveness to our club.

"He fits in with what we're trying to build and I'm excited to get the opportunity to work closer with him and to help him fulfil his potential.”

Ford is also delighted to bring in another young player in centre Connor Wynne, who has arrived from Hull FC.

The 22-year-old has 14 Super League tries to his name and has had successful spells in the Championship on loan at Newcastle, York, and Bradford.

“I’ve worked with him before and I’m confident he’ll kick on here, fulfil his potential and give our supporters something to cheer about,” said Ford.

"He’s an explosive competitor with some outstanding moments in Super League.”

Wynne added: “Featherstone is a club I’m really pleased to be joining. I’ve worked with Fordy previously and I can’t wait to get stuck in and play my part in what looks set to be a very exciting season.”

Wynne and Bowes will join the squad in this month when they start their pre-season.

Featherstone, meanwhile, have kept hold of fans favourite Jack Bussey for the 2024 campaign with the forward signing a new contract to stay with his local club in what will be his tenth season with Rovers.

Ford said: “We were all impressed with how Jack responded to his injury and approached rehab. He had a positive impact on his return.