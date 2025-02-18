Featherstone Rovers boss James Ford pleased with 'physical' start to season

Featherstone Rovers produced a physical display in their opening Championship win over Doncaster. Picture: Rob Hare

​Head coach James Ford reckons there is work to be done by his team, but is pleased with the way Featherstone Rovers are shaping up.

​Rovers made a winning start to the season in the Betfred Championship when they beat a decent Doncaster side 22-4.

Attacking-wise it was not the most exciting display from Fev, but a 90 per cent completion rate allowed them to control the contest, which was played in tough conditions on a pitch that was cut up before kick-off.

And the way they adapted to what they had to do to get the victory left Rovers boss Ford pleased.

He said: "Overall I’m really pleased to get the points against a team I’ve got a lot of respect for.

"I’m really proud of the players. They went out there and went after the frameworks of the game, the grind part of the game.

"We completed around 90 per cent and that gave us the opportunity, the territory, the possession to score some nice tries in very challenging conditions.

“Doncaster are a good team. They have a lot of big men, former Super League players who are hard to tackle and they will turn over plenty of teams this season.

"It’s round one and I’m pleased, but there’s still plenty to work on.”

"We’ve all been really happy with our pre-season, the boys have competed very aggressively against one another from day one.

"Training at this intensity wouldn’t be possible without depth and quality in our squad and I’m very grateful to be in this position again.”

Featherstone are now preparing for their first away game when they take on London Broncos next Sunday.

Their hosts were a Super League club in 2024, but have lost a few players since relegation, including Jordan Williams to Fev.

They have also had a tough start to the campaign, losing 20-6 to one of the title favourites Bradford Bulls in their opening Championship match after previously suffering a shock home defeat to newcomers Goole Vikings in the Betfred Challenge Cup.

"It’s our first away game and I’m looking forward to seeing how the players handle the journey,” added Ford.

"We’ve got to start the game with plenty of intensity and energy and if we do that and learn a couple of lessons (from the Doncaster game) I’ll be happy.”

Rovers are still in the Challenge Cup and will be able to test themselves and their new look squad against Super League opposition when they travel to take on French giants Catalans Dragons in a fourth round tie set to take place over the weekend of March 14 to 16.