Reynolds left his hometown club in the week after handing in a transfer request following Hull KR’s interest in making him a Super League player once again.

It left Fev without the half-back they were building their team round while Reynolds was also their designated goal kicker and their captain.

But the initial response at Cougar Park was positive with Rovers running in 10 tries in a 58-14 romp that earned them a mouth watering fifth round tie at home to Wakefield Trinity.

Manoa Wacokecoke comes up with a spectacular dive for a Featherstone Rovers try at Keighley Cougars. Picture: John Victor

“First and foremost I’m pleased to progress into the next round of the cup,” said head coach Ford.

"Obviously we’ve had some adversity at the club this week and I’ve worked with players that would have found an excuse to take some short cuts.

"We were challenged by Keighley as well, certainly there was a period in the first half where they fronted up and fired into us.

"We weren’t at our best for parts of the game, but there were parts that were outstanding.

Moris Kamano on a charge for Featherstone Rovers. Picture: John Victor

"We ran hard and on occasion we saw the best of our flat and fast footy, we saw the best of Connor Jones at times.

"I thought Jack Bussey when he came off the bench was outstanding and we scored some really nice ad-lib tries.”

On Reynolds’ departure, Ford added: “We’ve lost a key part of how we were preparing to play, but we move on.

"We’ve had bigger challenges as a club than this and I’ve had bigger challenges as a coach.

Brad Day reaches out to score a try against Keighley Cougars. Picture: Kevin Creighton

"What’s key is that the lads are really aligned, working really hard and we are going to find a way through it.”

Rovers put out a statement on Reynolds joining Hull KR, which read: “The club can confirm that following a transfer request made by Ben Reynolds to leave to join Super League Club Hull KR, the club has reluctantly accepted his departure.

“Ben has struggled to make the transition from a full-time Super League environment to part-time at Featherstone and in recent weeks has been keen to step back into a Super League environment.

"Whilst the club has resisted previous approaches, we have felt that it is everyone’s best interests that we do not stand in his way and this move takes place.

“Hull KR will pay a significant transfer fee for this move to take place and we will continue to work positively with our dual registration partner club Hull KR during the forthcoming season.

"We will continue to actively monitor the recruitment market to identify appropriate replacements.