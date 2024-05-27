Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Head coach James Ford admitted his ​Featherstone Rovers players were not good enough in their surprise defeat at Barrow Raiders.

​Ford was unhappy with a number of aspects of the performance as Rovers saw their five-match Championshp winning streak ended by a 25-12 defeat in Cumbria.

Fev were first to score, but could not kick on and although they were all square at 12-12 with 20 minutes to go they fell away in a hugely disappointing final quarter.

"Congratulations to Barrow, they were really up for it, they played well and you could see how much it meant to them when they were celebrating little wins in the game,” said Rovers boss Ford.

Zach Fishwick appears to be losing control of the ball as he reaches out to try to score for Featherstone Rovers at Barrow. Picture: John Victor

"Regards our performance, we started pretty poor and got worse at times.

"As a collective we just weren’t good enough in any facet of the game.

"They completed at 64 per cent, there were periods of the game when we had five errors on the bounce, we lost the penalty count 6-3 and I think we gave six seven-tackle sets away.

"So everything that you can do to swing momentum against you or drain your energy we found a way of doing that.

Caleb Aekins looks to evade Barrow tacklers. Picture: John Victor

"I am really disappointed with us – myself included – and how we performed.

"The only positive I can think of is we get to go to work again and we get to look at that and get to work really hard.”

Ford added: “We can’t keep talking about the same things, we need to act on that now and we need to improve that now as a group.

"And the individual stuff that’s killing us at times – we need to take accountability for it and tidy it up and it needs to be done right now.”

Featherstone missed a chance to climb into second place with a big victory, but remain in fourth just two points behind Sheffield and one behind Widnes.

They now have a chance to make amends and get straight back to winning ways when they are back at home at the Millennium Stadium this Sunday.