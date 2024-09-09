Featherstone Rovers boss James Ford: We need to address our mentality after Swinton Lions loss

​Featherstone Rovers boss James Ford said there were “no excuses” for his team’s failure to beat relegation-threatened Swinton Lions for the second time this season.

After a shock 42-40 defeat to the Lions at the Millennium Stadium back in June Rovers knew they were in for a harder game than it looked on paper when they travelled across the Pennines, but suffered a 28-8 defeat that massively dented their play-off hopes.

The loss saw Featherstone drop outside the top six with three matches remaining and left them with no room for further error in the run-in if they are to take their place in the end of season play-offs in the Betfred Championship.

“It was very disappointing. We had a little bit of disruption, but certainly no excuses from us,” said head coach Ford.

Featherstone Rovers head coach James Ford questioned his team's mentality for their game at Swinton Lions. Picture: Rob Hare

"We got outplayed across the field, individually and collectively our mentality was miles off.

"We scored early and we wanted an easy game. Swinton didn’t want to give us one – they are desperate to stay in the division.

"We didn’t deserve to win and we were really poor.

"We had 17 players out there who are good enough to win most games in this division and we just didn’t perform well.

"We had plenty of opportunity and what we threw at Swinton was nowhere near good enough.”

Ford believes the players can put it right in the remaining regular season games and is backing them to learn vital lessons.

He added: “The boys spoke honestly after the game and they have nailed it, they were right. We need to address our mentality and get it back to what it was over the past five weeks.

"We are a better team than that and we have shown it consistently over the last 10 games.”

Rovers now face a huge clash with Sheffield Eagles at the Millennium Stadium this Sunday with both clubs desperate for the points, the visitors only being above Fev by virtue of scoring more points with the two teams level in every other way.

Both are on 26 points from 13 wins and are level with York Knights in fifth and just one behind Widnes Vikings in fourth so there is still plenty to play for in what is turning out to be a closely fought battle for a top six finish.

Ford is hoping for better injury news after losing half-back Ben Reynolds the day before the Swinton game with a groin issue. First choice winger Gareth Gale also missed the match through injury.