Featherstone Rovers boss Paul Cooke admits his side were 'second best' against Toulouse

Danny Addy looks to move the ball on in Featherstone Rovers' defeat to Toulouse. Picture: Kevin Creighton

Head coach Paul Cooke admitted his Featherstone Rovers side were second best in their clash with Toulouse at the Millennium Stadium.

After their fantastic comeback victory against York Knights the previous week it was back to earth with a bump as Rovers were trailing 12-0 at half-time and went on to lose 18-10 to their French visitors.

"We tried hard, but in large parts I thought we were second best,” said Fev boss Cooke.

"We lacked some skill and execution and looked like a tired team.

"We had a couple of pull-outs with Nathan Wilde called back to Leigh and Robson Stevens pulling out on Friday morning with a knee clash with Jimmy Beckett.

"We were down to 18 players and it looked like we were. It’s a reason, but not an excuse and we’re not going to make excuses up for losing games.

"I’m proud of the players’ effort. But there were too many of our players off it.

"They’ll have their own reasons for it and I’ll accept some of it, not all of it.”

Featherstone had Toby Boothroyd back while fellow forward Sitaleki Akauola was also handed a starting spot and Ben Reynolds resumed his half-back partnership with Ryan Hampshire. But they struggled to get going and fell behind on nine minutes when fast hands led to Benjamin Laguerre going over.

Rovers had a try disallowed for offside before they fell further behind as Laguerre scored again. Jake Shorrocks was unable to convert, but did kick two penalties to nudge the visitors further in front.

In the second half Fev made a fight of it when Derrell Olpherts went over following strong pressure near the tryline.

Hampshire was unable to kick the touchline conversion and the home side’s hopes of making further inroads were dashed by errors and good Toulouse defence.

The visitors sealed their victory seven minutes from time as Maxime Stefani gained possession after Olly Ashall-Bott’s grubber kick had been fumbled by Rovers and was able to ground the ball over the line. Anthony Marion added the easy conversion to make it 18-4.

To their credit Rovers kept going and after Baptiste Rodriguez was sin-binned for an off-the-ball tackle they scored their second try when Jordan Williams raced over. Hampshire added the conversion, but the score came too late to change the outcome of the game with Fev having now lost six of their eight Championship games this season.