Featherstone Rovers boss Paul Cooke calls for big backing from fans for big Oldham game

Featherstone Rovers head coach Paul Cooke. Picture: Rob Hare

Head coach Paul Cooke has called for a big backing from ​Featherstone Rovers fans for this Sunday’s final regular season home game with Oldham.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a huge game for Rovers, who go into it in fifth place in the Betfred Championship, but with Halifax Panthers and Widnes Vikings snapping at their heels in a bid for an end of season play-off place.

With their two rivals meeting this weekend Fev can seal a top six place with a win and make sure their play-offs ambition does not come all down to a tough last game at Bradford Bulls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But visitors Oldham have been the biggest spenders in the division this year and it has given them a team that has been contending with the best in 2025. They have already sealed their top six place and will be a tough nut to crack with Rovers boss Cooke looking for home supporters to be the 14th man to play their part in getting his team over the line.

He said: “The supporters have been nothing short of brilliant.

"We’ve got a really big game against Oldham when we’re going to need them there in as many numbers as we can because we need to put a shot across the bows of two of the top four we’ve got in the remainder of the season.

"The support really helps the players, particularly at home."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cooke is facing up to losing some key players for the games to come, particularly at half-back where Ryan Hampshire and Calum Turner are now injured and Ben Reynolds could face a ban after being sent-off for dissent at Sheffield last week.

"We’ll have to get Calum scanned, but if somebody goes down with nobody near him on a 3G pitch I automatically fear the worst.

"It’s a knee injury and I dare say it’s his season done.

"I dare say we’ll miss Ben Reynolds for the end of the season as well.

"I went over to the referee and touch judges at the end and asked them what he’d said and it was unacceptable language.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’ll be reprimanded for it and if it’s more than two games then he misses the last game of the (regular) season at Bradford then the play-offs.

"It’s difficult when you are in the heat of the moment, but for me the game was done and if the referee gets something wrong tuck them up in bed and say goodnight.

"The frustration comes from Ben’s performance. I don’t think he was at the races.

"We can only ask the rest of the players to park their emotions at the door and be a smart footballer when you are on the field."