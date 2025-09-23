Featherstone Rovers boss Paul Cooke: 'Club is in a better place than at the beginning of the season'

Featherstone Rovers head coach Paul Cooke is proud of his players' efforts in the 2025 season. Picture: Rob Hare

​Featherstone Rovers head coach Paul Cooke has spoken of his “pride” in his team’s efforts despite their play-offs defeat to Bradford Bulls.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Rovers went into their biggest game of the season without a number of key first teamers and were forced to play a patched up line-up with several players playing in unfamiliar positions.

But they never threw in the towel against opponents who had the luxury of being able to rest players to be fresh for the knockout tie and kept battling to the final hooter in a 28-8 loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defeat means Fev’s season has ended where it did 12 months previously in a first round play-offs match at Odsal, but Cooke, who took over in the first month of the 2025 season, believes the players have plenty to be pleased about with their efforts in another difficult year for the club.

He said: "We were busted, it’s as simple as that. Jimmy Beckett played busted so it gave us 18, we had a nine who is a 13 and two halves who play in the centre usually.

"We just came to a big part of the season without big players that are in big positions. If we’d have had a couple of them in key positions then we would have troubled Bradford much more than 28-8.

"The best team won, there’s no question about that, but we were down to bare bones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I couldn’t be more proud of them, it’s courageous and it’s been a real battle not only to get in the six but then to put a team together to represent the club.

"I thought they represented the club, the community and the badge well. I am proud of where we’ve got to in terms of the community feel we have about the place and that’s something we can build on for 2026.”

Cooke is now preparing to get down to work on where the team can improve for next year.

He explained: “We’ll make some decisions on where we go with the squad with the owner and the CEO this week and we’ll see where we get to at the start of 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For now I want to relax a little bit, it’s been a tough mental ride for everybody, but I do believe that this club is in a better place than it was at the beginning of the season and the players are in a better place.

"There's quite a lot of the team that are staying and there’s some additions to the squad as well.

"There’s some decisions to be made off the field with the owner and the CEO and the game itself has got to help in terms of giving us some answers, October 16 is the date for that.”