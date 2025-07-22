Featherstone Rovers boss Paul Cooke frustrated by another narrow loss

Featherstone Rovers head coach Paul Cooke was frustrated by the narrow loss to Toulouse. Picture: Rob Hare

​Despite pushing Toulouse close in their back yard head coach Paul Cooke admitted he was frustrated by his Featherstone Rovers team.

Rovers narrowly lost 24-22 to the title chasers in France, but ​Cooke believes Fev should have been coming back home with a valuable two points in their quest to make the Betfred Championship play-offs and was unhappy at the manner at which they conceded tries.

He said: “Saturday’s game against Toulouse was an opportunity – an opportunity to come home with two points that we fully expected to take.

"As a group, we went to France with one goal – to win. We didn’t get the job done, and in our view, we handed that game away with four poorly-conceded tries.

"I’m extremely frustrated not just by giving up 24 points, but by losing a game that was there for the taking.

"That’s now two narrow defeats to teams positioned first and second on the league ladder. Two games we could and should have won. If we want to be a serious side, we have to learn how to win these contests. We need to be on the right side of those moments – not looking back with regret.

"Let me be very clear: if anyone thinks that pushing Toulouse close and that we’ve come a long way after a poor start to the season, is enough then they’re at the wrong club.

"I don’t accept that mentality. Myself, Ged and Ian as coaches don’t accept us being gallant runners-up in any game, let alone the games against the top teams in the league.”

Cooke was pleased with the support Rovers received at the game.

He added: “I want to acknowledge the supporters. To those who travelled to Toulouse – you were outstanding. We’re incredibly grateful for your backing and I know you understand it was a great effort from the players in France. But effort doesn’t win you two points.

"Your role as supporters is crucial, especially this Sunday. We’re back at the Millennium Stadium for a massive clash with London and we need our biggest crowd of the season behind us as we start the charge towards the end of the season and push back into the play-off places.

“The club have a fantastic offer available to take advantage of with adults tickets just £10 and juniors can go free. We can’t wait to see you all back home on Sunday.”